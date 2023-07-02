HC Wainwright Comments on Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.96) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Black Diamond Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.04.

BDTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Black Diamond Therapeutics stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.85. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech bought 1,740,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $9,552,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Epstein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 671,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,498,534.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

