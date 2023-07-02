Zacks Research Comments on Arista Networks, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arista Networks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for Arista Networks’ current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ FY2023 earnings at $5.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.41 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $91.31 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.81.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,577,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $172,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $2,236,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,760,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,577,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,686 shares of company stock valued at $33,574,091. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.