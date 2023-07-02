DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.62 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.96. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

SNV has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.04.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200 day moving average of $33.98.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $60,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,776.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Zachary Bishop acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,846.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 11,375 shares of company stock worth $309,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8,691.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 495,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

