Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Raised by Analyst

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nkarta in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). The consensus estimate for Nkarta’s current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nkarta’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKTX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.11.

Nkarta stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.16. Nkarta has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKTX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nkarta by 13,661.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Nkarta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a lymphocyte that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

