Rogers Communications Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.29. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 19.36%.

Rogers Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

RCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.31.

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $50.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 40.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

