Zacks Research Weighs in on Markel Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Markel Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $19.77 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $19.83. The consensus estimate for Markel Group’s current full-year earnings is $82.38 per share.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $17.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.23 by $1.12. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,383.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,331.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,458.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Markel Group by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director A. Lynne Puckett acquired 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,340.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,549.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,340.66 per share, with a total value of $100,549.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,220.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Morgan E. Housel purchased 19 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,330.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,283.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 194 shares of company stock valued at $260,642 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.