FY2023 Earnings Forecast for LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Issued By DA Davidson

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of LINKBANCORP in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for LINKBANCORP’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

Get LINKBANCORP alerts:

LINKBANCORP Price Performance

LNKB opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 million and a P/E ratio of 21.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. LINKBANCORP has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

LINKBANCORP ( NASDAQ:LNKB Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). LINKBANCORP had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LINKBANCORP

In other LINKBANCORP news, Director George Parmer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, for a total transaction of $28,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 135,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,993.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,934,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP in the third quarter worth approximately $3,341,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 440,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 210,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

LINKBANCORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LINKBANCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINKBANCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.