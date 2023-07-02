FY2023 EPS Estimates for National Bank Holdings Co. Decreased by DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2024 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

National Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NBHC opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. National Bank has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,137,000 after acquiring an additional 51,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 350,353 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in National Bank by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,982,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,801,000 after buying an additional 95,475 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Articles

