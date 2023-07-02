Zions Bancorporation, National Association Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.44. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2024 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 523,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,631,000 after acquiring an additional 70,761 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

