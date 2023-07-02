FY2023 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $9.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.47. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.74 per share.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.15 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 22.83%.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

PFBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Preferred Bank from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of PFBC stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.48. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Preferred Bank by 5,533.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.