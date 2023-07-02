FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Issued By KeyCorp

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AT&T in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for AT&T’s current full-year earnings is $2.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.10. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 206,434 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

