Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Stock Price Down 3.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. Approximately 861,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,505,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

Specifically, Senior Officer Paul Magrath sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.92, for a total transaction of C$67,074.00. Corporate insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$479.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.03.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

