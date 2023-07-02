SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Hits New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $29.99 and last traded at $28.81, with a volume of 664291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,797. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 5,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,793 shares of company stock worth $847,394 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 230.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period.

SMART Global Stock Up 8.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Further Reading

