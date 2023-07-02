SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $379.00 to $396.00. The stock had previously closed at $253.96, but opened at $264.38. SolarEdge Technologies shares last traded at $263.84, with a volume of 112,692 shares.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.05.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 5.9 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Quarry LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.