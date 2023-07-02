Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Trading 5% Higher Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $57.88 and last traded at $57.60. 130,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 348,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.88.

The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.78 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 12.49%. Progress Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

In other Progress Software news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $89,535.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $89,535.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,343.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 20,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,175 shares in the company, valued at $3,704,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock valued at $4,031,322 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 450,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,730,000 after purchasing an additional 118,994 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Progress Software by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 730,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Progress Software by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 408,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,573,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Progress Software Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.