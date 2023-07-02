AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $4.42, but opened at $4.33. AMC Entertainment shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 1,994,853 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 7,993,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.73, for a total value of $13,828,582.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,911,906 shares in the company, valued at $162,467,597.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 48,702,794 shares of company stock worth $84,709,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 273,719 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

(Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

