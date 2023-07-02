Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Stock Price Down 2.2% on Insider Selling

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $34.46 and last traded at $34.46. Approximately 26,822 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 515,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.23.

Specifically, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Entertainment Co. Sphere sold 6,877,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $204,675,977.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,883,594.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Charles Dolan purchased 322,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 369,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,460,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $1.72. The business had revenue of $201.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 40.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3,687.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $201,000. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

Featured Articles

