Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $52.00. The company traded as high as $49.74 and last traded at $49.68, with a volume of 301806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SDGR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Schrödinger from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $318,479.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,967.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 14,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $519,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($1.74). Schrödinger had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $64.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

