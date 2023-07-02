Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $11.18. Guild shares last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 550 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get Guild alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guild

Guild Stock Down 1.2 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in Guild by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 165,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,369 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90. The company has a market cap of $692.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). Guild had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $103.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Guild Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.