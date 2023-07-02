Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Trading Down 2.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $40.00. The company traded as low as $34.87 and last traded at $35.04. Approximately 129,782 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 267,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.99.

IBTX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,861.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Fair acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,819 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its 200 day moving average is $48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 58.46%.

About Independent Bank Group

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

