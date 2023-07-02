Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.94. 31,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 40,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

Specifically, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $93,393.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,050,462 shares in the company, valued at $67,750,761.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $93,393.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,050,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,750,761.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,013,628 shares in the company, valued at $60,573,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,948 shares of company stock worth $4,812,581. 35.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 129.3% during the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 42.8% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 143,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $1,733,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

