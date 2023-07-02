Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) Shares Set to Split on Friday, July 14th

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Free Report) are going to split on the morning of Friday, July 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, July 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 14th.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Northeast Indiana Bancorp stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter.

Northeast Indiana Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Northeast Indiana Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.



Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers various personal products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

