Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Up 5.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) was up 5.8% during trading on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $32.00. The stock traded as high as $32.62 and last traded at $32.35. Approximately 4,762,814 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 1,710,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $21.50 to $24.50 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,835 shares during the last quarter. Refined Wealth Management lifted its position in Overstock.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 158,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Overstock.com by 43.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 779,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,083,000 after buying an additional 213,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 133,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 3.37.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Overstock.com had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $381.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

