Brokerages Set Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target at $2,525.14

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,525.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Shell by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Shell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its position in Shell by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,889 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell Stock Up 0.9 %

SHEL opened at $60.38 on Thursday. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $210.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Shell will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

