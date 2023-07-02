Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Receives $2.40 Average PT from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nektar Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nektar Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,790,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after acquiring an additional 88,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 441,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 159,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,002,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,430,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,729,000 after acquiring an additional 918,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $5.18. The stock has a market cap of $108.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 467.00% and a negative return on equity of 84.36%. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

Featured Articles

