Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Receives $1,021.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,021.67.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cable One Stock Performance

CABO opened at $657.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $668.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Cable One has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,464.20.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The business had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One will post 50.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

