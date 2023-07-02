Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Price Target at $26.83

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Sunday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Hostess Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TWNK opened at $25.32 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $345.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.44 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

About Hostess Brands

(Free Report

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.