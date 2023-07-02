Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Primo Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Primo Water Price Performance

PRMW opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primo Water

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,515 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 135.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,190,000 after buying an additional 1,205,031 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares during the period. Finally, Legion Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 54.0% during the first quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,393,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after buying an additional 839,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

