Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives $491.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $491.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Geberit Stock Up 2.2 %

OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. Geberit has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.29.

Geberit Increases Dividend

About Geberit

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th were given a $0.8352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Geberit’s previous dividend of $0.81. Geberit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

