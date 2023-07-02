Analysts Set WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Target Price at $3.29

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.29.

MAPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

WM Technology Price Performance

MAPS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. WM Technology has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $124.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.03 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.12% and a negative net margin of 50.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAPS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,850,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,491 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 40.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,687,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,170,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of WM Technology by 364.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,041 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

