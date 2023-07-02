SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives $38.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital downgraded SoundThinking from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SoundThinking in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $267.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.31. SoundThinking has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $39.46.

SoundThinking ( NASDAQ:SSTI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 million. SoundThinking had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SoundThinking will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundThinking during the first quarter valued at $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 92.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SoundThinking by 22.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

