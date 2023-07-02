Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $100.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.25.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

SVNLY stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 52-week low of $3.87 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

