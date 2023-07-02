Brokerages Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price at $4.71

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Nikola alerts:

Nikola Trading Up 9.5 %

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.44. Nikola has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $8.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative net margin of 1,332.76% and a negative return on equity of 143.04%. Analysts expect that Nikola will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Nikola by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Nikola by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 288,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its stake in Nikola by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

(Free Report

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.