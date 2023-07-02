Analysts Set Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) PT at $17.33

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

In other Integral Ad Science news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,660,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $94,638,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,660,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,975,818.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $131,211.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,781,612 shares of company stock worth $268,160,985 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter worth $5,250,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Integral Ad Science by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 3.5% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 118,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAS opened at $17.98 on Thursday. Integral Ad Science has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 179.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.18 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, and India. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

