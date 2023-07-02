Brokerages Set NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT at $18.00

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRDS. Citigroup cut shares of NerdWallet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. NerdWallet has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of 941.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $169.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $25,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NerdWallet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 395.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

