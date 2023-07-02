Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.97.

CCL stock opened at $18.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.64) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

