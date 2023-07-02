BMO Capital Markets Upgrades FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) to “Outperform”

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $176.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $166.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

NASDAQ FSV opened at $154.09 on Friday. FirstService has a one year low of $112.44 and a one year high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.16 and its 200-day moving average is $139.70.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.39 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 3.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 2.8% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in FirstService by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

