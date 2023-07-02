StockNews.com Upgrades Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) to “Sell”

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.57.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

SPB stock opened at $78.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.70. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $38.93 and a 1 year high of $84.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.55.

Insider Activity

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. Spectrum Brands had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $729.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 351.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,012.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 306.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 90,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 89.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

