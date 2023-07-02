Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUP opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 3.89. Superior Industries International has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $7.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.51 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

In other Superior Industries International news, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total value of $37,643.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 66,300 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Trenary sold 10,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.48, for a total transaction of $37,643.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,251.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,376 shares of company stock valued at $142,573. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 868.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

