Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.
Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of WD opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.
Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Walker & Dunlop
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.