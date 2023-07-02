Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of WD opened at $79.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39. Walker & Dunlop has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $115.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.47.

Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop ( NYSE:WD Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.01 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, and small-balance loans.

