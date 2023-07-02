Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Applied DNA Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of APDN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35.
Institutional Trading of Applied DNA Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.
About Applied DNA Sciences
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.
