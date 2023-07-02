Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of APDN opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

