Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.74.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
