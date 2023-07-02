Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of LH stock opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Recommended Stories

