StockNews.com Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to “Buy”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

FS Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

FS Bancorp stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $232.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.73. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $37.39.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 27.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

