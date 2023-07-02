Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Insmed Price Performance
NASDAQ:INSM opened at $21.10 on Friday. Insmed has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.53.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 212.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Insmed
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Insmed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 14,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Insmed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.