Bell Bank Sells 1,457 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Bank decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Bank of America by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 90,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 453,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,976,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2,187.1% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its 200 day moving average is $30.97. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

