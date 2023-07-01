Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 189,354 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 681.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,354 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Southern Price Performance

In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total value of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

