Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.60.

Paychex Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

