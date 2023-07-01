Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,106.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

