Carmel Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

